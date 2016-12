10/10/14, by Becky Cunningham

Shopping for just the right ottoman can be frustrating, so why not make one of your own? In this week's eNote we show you how to build a low price, high style storage ottoman in just one weekend.

We walk you through the construction and assembly of the ottoman in the eNote, but we also have the complete instructions for making your own no-sew cushion on the blog!

