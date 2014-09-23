Turn a Frame into a Cabinet Door

10/17/14, by Becky Cunningham
If you're needing storage cabinets and want to customize your space, then be sure to read this week's eNote and we'll show you how it's done. With a few materials and store-bought picture frames, you can get the look you want in just one weekend.
Resources:
(2 per cabinet) 11/16" x 7/8 " x 11/2" Bronze Non-Mortise Hinges #28670
(1 per cabinet) Magnetic Catch with Strike Plate #40332
(4 per cabinet) Flush Panel Retainers #92289
(4 per cabinet) Pin Supports #22955
(4 per cabinet) Pin Support Sleeves #22997
