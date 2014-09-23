my library

my favorites

my extras
‹ BACK TO BLOG INDEX

Turn a Frame into a Cabinet Door

10/17/14, by Becky Cunningham

DIY Projects

If you're needing storage cabinets and want to customize your space, then be sure to read this week's eNote and we'll show you how it's done. With a few materials and store-bought picture frames, you can get the look you want in just one weekend.

Resources:

You Might Also Like

Geometric Painted Wall Art

Turn T-Shirts into Hip Wall Art

Turn Found Things into Cool Clocks

comments powered by Disqus

MY HOME MY STYLE

AHP MAGAZINES

AHP BRANDS

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Customer Service