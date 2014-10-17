Top Tools for Pumpkin Carving

10/21/14, by Megan Steenson

This Halloween, don't spend your money on a pumpkin-carving kit that may or may not be easy to work with. Instead, use the household tools you already have to make your pumpkin creations.

Quicker Carving. A drywall saw, for instance, cuts through a pumpkin with ease (photo a). You'll find that this tool makes the carving process go much faster than the small knives that come with carving kits.

Drilled Designs. Use a drill and a few drill bits to make a beautiful design on your pumpkin. Start by marking a dotted design on the pumpkin's skin. Then drill large holes with a spade bit (photo b) and smaller holes with a twist bit (photo c).