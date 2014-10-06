Make a Sleek, Mudroom Storage Shelf

10/24/14, by Becky Cunningham
Having storage just inside the entry is always a challenge. If you are looking to create your own out of ordinary plumbing and pipes make sure to read this week's eNote. This project can be done in a day and we'll guide you through it step by step.
Resources:
(1) 2x8 board, 72” long; (1) 2x10 board, 72” long; (2) 1/2x6 boards,15” long
(10) 1” floor flanges; (2) 1” 90-degree elbows; (8) 1” tee fittings;(2) 1” cap fittings
(4) 1” pipes, 36” long; (2) 1” pipes, 18” long; (4) 1” pipes, 8” long; (2) 1” pipes, 6” long; (2) 1” pipes, 4” long; (4) 1” pipes, 3” long; (2) 1” pipes, 2” long
#10 x 3/4" screws; drywall anchors & screws
